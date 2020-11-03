Portland, Ore. — Citizen Airmen from the 142nd Fighter Wing participated in a Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) from March 2-8 during the month’s drill weekend.

The exercise simulated a mass mobilization of approximately 700 members to a deployed location. With an emphasis on overall readiness, the unit was evaluated on its efficiency in orchestrating such a movement.

Col. Adam Sitler, the 142nd FW commander, weighed in on the importance of the exercise in a pre-CRE briefing.

“Really, what we’re after is to find the key tasks, the areas where we need to improve our processes,” said Sitler. “That way we can ultimately, in a very effective manner, get a lot of people out the door to do a federal mission if we’re called on to do so.”

Exercises like the CRE aim to ensure unit readiness and help pinpoint areas that need improvement. Continuous systematic evaluation of unit processes and procedures enables the 142nd FW to maintain a constant state of readiness.

“We met a massive task head-on, and persevered through many challenges,” said Sitler. “Now the hard work really begins. We must take the feedback from the Combat Readiness Exercise, and improve our plans, training and procedures to improve our wing and increase our mission effectiveness.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:49 Story ID: 365082 Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 142nd FW tests reflexes in Combat Readiness Exercise, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.