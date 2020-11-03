11 things your 11th WG commander wants you to know about COVID-19

Editor's note: This article will be updated with new information as often as possible. Refer to CDC.gov for the latest news.



Col. Andrew Purath, 11th Wing and JBA commander, and Col. Vito Smyth, 11th Medical Group Commander, sat down to talk about the installation's response to the Coronavirus disease known as COVID-19. Below are their current answers to some of the day's most pressing questions:



When and how should symptomatic individuals immediately seek treatment?



Colonel Smyth: First, if you're having serious breathing issues, seek treatment immediately, whether it's COVID-19 or not. Aside from that, people experiencing flu-like symptoms like fever and coughing should contact their primary care manager through the appointment line or Nurse Advice Line (888-999-1212.) Our medical teams will walk through what to do next.



If you think you have been exposed and have symptoms, what next?



Colonel Purath: We ask that if individuals are experiencing flu-like symptoms and think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 due to travel or exposure to a positive tested person, contact your supervisor and PCM. In the military, we can put members on quarters [without an exam] or convalescent leave or, if they're healthy enough and its suitable, create a telework plan for them.

On the civilian side, we have guidance on how to proceed. We'd expect them to treat the situation like they would if they had the flu -- don't come to work, use sick leave. Hypothetically, for an asymptomatic patient who may have been exposed, we’d talk about things like telework and give that person the 14 days of self-quarantine the CDC recommends, while still keeping them productive if possible.



Should personnel expect changes in how the JBA clinic functions for the time being?



Colonel Smyth: Guidance is changing day to day. We are still in cold and flu season, so we’re already going to have more people seeking care. Wait times may increase and medications could be in shorter supply. I would advise arriving early if you have an appointment. As the situation develops, expect to see some changes as we adjust to make sure that we’re delivering safe, effective and timely healthcare to our patients and taking care of our staff as well.



Colonel Purath: It's not happening yet, but it is likely we will eventually see standardization across the National Capital Region, much like we’re already seeing at other military treatment facilities. That could mean changing to a single point of entry, taking temperatures as patients come in the front door, screening them in tents before they actually enter the facility and other measures.



What’s your guidance for people who do NOT have symptoms but are in the high-risk categories (over 60, immune deficiencies, asthma, etc.) – or if they have kids at home who are high-risk?



Colonel Purath: We'd recommend those folks follow guidance from the Center for Disease Control, www.cdc.gov.

That touches on the subject of "social distancing" and, of course, telework. Generally, what is your guidance military members, government civilians, and contractors when it comes to telework options?



Colonel Purath: The DoD guidance gives us a lot of latitude to implement existing telework agreements and alternate work schedules, or create new telework agreements. Commanders and supervisors have a great amount of flexibility to take care of their folks right now, so if there was a quick need to send people home, we have the flexibility to do so. There’s no harm erring on the side of caution. We’ll clean up the administrative side later.

If it gets to a point where I believe there is an operational risk to the installation as a whole, we will treat it like a weather event and limit who has access, much like a snow day. It would just be administrative leave for both the military and civilian workforce and we’ll determine who needs to report to duty based on mission requirements.



What should personnel/supervisors do if they have children attending schools that have closed due COVID-19?



Colonel Purath: There’s no indication of schools closing right now. I understand some local schools have adjusted spring break days or professional days to allow for distance learning planning should it be needed. We work closely with Prince George's County, particularly with Imagine Andrews, and they have their own criteria and policies in place. Around the world so far, school age children have shown a resistance to COVID-19.

If a school were to close because of a possible exposure, I would argue that the parents by default have possibly been exposed as well. At that point, you’re back to where you’re talking about self-quarantine options, and we would have to work that individually.

However, if a school shuts down preventatively, that's a different question. In that case, we would find a way to help our families that are impacted. I'd look toward supervisors and commanders to be as flexible as possible in a unique situation, while still balancing the mission.



For those who ARE coming to work in the office, what’s your guidance for accomplishing regular work – including small gatherings like meetings? Should we consider teleconferences instead, even for normal collocated teams?



Colonel Purath: I don’t see a great need to implement those things in the workplace right now. But if you get up in the morning and have that flu-like feeling, especially if you've been traveling, contact your supervisor about not coming into work, and we’ll plot out a strategy from there.



Is JBA planning to cancel any events currently scheduled? Should people avoid planning future events for the time being?



Colonel Purath: No, not yet. If we get direction from above to not have events or the public health situation dictates that we shouldn’t, then we will address it. The United States Air Force Band and Honor Guard have cancelled several events around and outside of the NCR based on the wishes of the event hosts.



How do you suggest people navigate the balance between respecting the medical privacy of others and the need to communicate about symptoms?



Colonel Purath: This situation might bring a temptation to talk about the symptoms or even the pre-existing health conditions of others. I'd ask that everyone be respectful of each other's privacy. If there's a health concern, trust that the individuals, their supervisors, and their commanders are handling it appropriately.



Colonel Smyth: From the medical administration side, the medical privacy laws still apply, and we'll continue to follow the established guidance.



What’s your advice for people who need regular groceries/toiletries but find the commissary and Main Exchange shelves completely sold out?



Colonel Purath: We've heard there was an issue with some shortages at the commissary and Main Exchange, but we're pretty sure that was a one-time spike in demand after the initial panic played out in the local news. There are no systemic shortages in the NCR or the commissary and exchange that I’m currently aware of. We support a large retiree community and with the three reported COVID 19 cases in Prince George’s County, my sense is our retiree community was following CDC guidance and planning to remain in their homes. I’d ask our JBA community to exercise patience as we work through the next few days in that regard.



Are there currently any travel restrictions being applied to JBA personnel?



Colonel Purath: Official travel restrictions are changing daily, and it’s different by each branch of service. Understand that it's the traveler's responsibility to stay current on that information. I recommend people look up current DoD travel advisories for their destination and make plans accordingly. You can find the latest DoD guidance for official and un-official travel at https://www.fcg.pentagon.mil/fcg.cfm. Additionally, as the Air Force provides possible stop-movement guidance, that will be posted through the Air Force Personnel Center.

