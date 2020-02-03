March 2, 2020



NAVAL AEROSPACE MEDICAL INSTITUTE RECEIVES NATIONAL QUALITY CERTIFICATION



The National Association of Occupational Health Professionals (NAOHP) has awarded the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute a three-year Quality Certification in Occupational Health Services, achieving an outstanding total score of 100 percent!



The Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI), located in Pensacola, Fla., is the U. S. Navy and Marine Corps center of excellence for aerospace medicine. The mission of NAMI is to maximize the performance and survivability of the warfighter by supporting Navy and Marine Corps aviation units through expert aeromedical consultation services and the development and application of aeromedical standards.



The NAMI Physical Examination Department conducts an average of more than 300 exams per month for student aviators, student flight officers, student air traffic controllers, student air crew members, and select passengers from all branches of the armed services and contracted foreign militaries to determine if the individuals are physically qualified and aeronautically adapted for acceptance into, or retention in, naval aviation and other operational warfare special duty programs.



NAOHP Surveyor Ms. Donna Lee Gardner, a nurse and specialized occupational health consultant, who was instrumental in developing the national standards that are applied during the certification process, said she was “extremely impressed with Naval Aerospace Medical Institute’s Program. They have highly committed staff who work wonderfully as a team for patient and client company excellence.” Ms. Gardner further commented, “They did a superior job preparing for the evaluation, and provided exceptional, well-organized, and comprehensive documentation for compliance to the NAOHP Standards!”



NAOHP Certification

Occupational health programs and clinics undergoing NAOHP Site Certification are evaluated in comparison to established national standards in six categories:

Administration & Organization

Infrastructure for Operations

Staffing Processes

Quality Assurance

Product Line Development

Sales and Marketing



The Site Certification Program was established in 2006, as part of ongoing efforts to recognize occupational health professionals for their contributions to the health and well- being of the nation’s workforce. The NAOHP also awards a Certificate of Competency in Occupational Health Practice Management to individuals who pass a written examination. The NAOHP is the sister organization of RYAN Associates, which specializes in occupational health program development and professional education.



Occupational medicine is a medical specialty governed by the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine which provides the medical management; and NAOHP is identified as the Program Management’s Best Practice Governing Body.



For more information on the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute contact Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Herbst, Naval Medicine Operational Training Center public affairs at (850) 452-2292 or matthew.r.herbst.mil@mail.mil.



NAOHP Mission Statement

The National Association of Occupational Health Professionals supports provider-based and independent occupational health programs, and professionals, in the achievement of the highest-quality services, thereby advancing the Association to the benefit of the national workforce and the public health of the country. The NAOHP will seek to assist providers and occupational health professionals, and their programs, in establishing partnership relationships, with employers and their workforces to ensure genuine health care cost management and individual health maintenance.

