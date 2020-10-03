Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Brigade Soldier donates during Fort Drum BOSS blood drive.

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Story by Sgt. Cody Ewing 

    1st Brigade Combat Team,10th Mountain Division (LI)

    Fort Drum NY, The normal tables and chairs are pushed to the side and in their place are folding tables and medical chairs. Instead of soldiers playing games or watching movies, Red Cross staff move back and forth between equipment and Soldiers who are answering questions on small tablets. This different atmosphere is a Red Cross blood drive hosted the Fort Drum Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program.
    Among the Soldiers waiting their turn is Spc. Andrew Gilman, an RTO with Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI). For him this a usual scene.
    “I’ve been donating blood ever since I could.” said Gilman.
    According to the Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S., with O-type blood being the most in demand.
    “I have O positive and I know it’s in high demand to give that type of blood.” Gilman said “Knowing that my blood is going to people who really need it in emergencies or when one of us gets injured down range.”
    The Red Cross regularly works with organizations such as BOSS who provide the location and volunteers to assist in the drive. The Red Cross provides assistance as well as the tools to plan the event, in addition to the staff, equipment and supplies.
    Mrs. Kaitlin, a Red Cross staff member, said they love coming to Fort Drum and working with BOSS. “Thank you Fort Drum and all the Soldiers for having us here, we really like coming here and it’s one of my favorite places to come.” Kaitlin said.

