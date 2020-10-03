Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eufaula Lake: self-service campground and day use areas

    New signage at Eufaula Lake indicating changes coming to the camping and day use

    TULSA , OK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA — Eufaula Lake campgrounds and day use areas have transitioned from first come first served sites to self service areas. Class A area campsites can all be reserved online through recreation.gov. Each site will also have a QR code, which can be scanned using a smart device.

    Areas now accepting reservations are:
    • Belle Starr
    • Brooken Cove
    • Highway 9 Landing
    • Gentry Creek
    • Porum Landing
    • Ladybird Landing
    • All Kerr Parks

    Class C parks on Eufaula Elm Point, Mill Creek, Oak Ridge and Dam Site E are first come, first served. Those wishing to utilize these sites can pay for any open spot using pay.gov via QR codes on the site. Reservations are not available for these sites.

    Payments for all day use areas, such as boat ramps and swim beaches will be through pay.gov. The pay.gov site will accept electronic transfers from bank accounts, credit card payments, amazon pay and PayPal. Those who hold an annual pass will still be issued a hang tag for their vehicles.

    Honor vaults will no longer be utilized. The only cash that will be accepted will be via gate attendants when they are on duty.

    Gate attendants will be on site as follows April 1- September 30:
    • Belle Starr 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. 7 days a week
    • Gentry Creek 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. every day except Tuesday and Wednesday
    • Brooken Cove, Highway 9 Landing, Porum Landing 12:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. Thursday-Sunday as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day

    All questions regarding these changes can be directed to the Eufaula Lake project office at 918-799-5843.

