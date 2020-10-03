Eufaula Lake: self-service campground and day use areas

TULSA — Eufaula Lake campgrounds and day use areas have transitioned from first come first served sites to self service areas. Class A area campsites can all be reserved online through recreation.gov. Each site will also have a QR code, which can be scanned using a smart device.
Areas now accepting reservations are:
• Belle Starr
• Brooken Cove
• Highway 9 Landing
• Gentry Creek
• Porum Landing
• Ladybird Landing
• All Kerr Parks
Class C parks on Eufaula Elm Point, Mill Creek, Oak Ridge and Dam Site E are first come, first served. Those wishing to utilize these sites can pay for any open spot using pay.gov via QR codes on the site. Reservations are not available for these sites.
Payments for all day use areas, such as boat ramps and swim beaches will be through pay.gov. The pay.gov site will accept electronic transfers from bank accounts, credit card payments, amazon pay and PayPal. Those who hold an annual pass will still be issued a hang tag for their vehicles.
Honor vaults will no longer be utilized. The only cash that will be accepted will be via gate attendants when they are on duty.
Gate attendants will be on site as follows April 1- September 30:
• Belle Starr 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. 7 days a week
• Gentry Creek 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. every day except Tuesday and Wednesday
• Brooken Cove, Highway 9 Landing, Porum Landing 12:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. Thursday-Sunday as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day
All questions regarding these changes can be directed to the Eufaula Lake project office at 918-799-5843.
