Training Squadron 6 changes command at NAS Whiting Field

Courtesy Photo | (Foreground) Family members of Lt. Col. John "Jiggety" James(left), outgoing commanding officer, Training Squadron Six (VT-6), "Shooters," look on as James speaks during a change of command ceremony at NAS Whiting Field Feb. 27. James turned over command to Cmdr. David Mims, who will now lead the squadron performing its critical aviation training mission. The squadron provides initial flight training education for approximately one-fifth of all Navy and Marine Corps student Naval aviators, in addition to Coast Guard and international students from several allied nations.

NAS WHITING FIELD, Fla. -- Lt. Col. John “Jiggety” James, commanding officer, Training Squadron Six (VT-6), “Shooters,” turned over command to Cmdr. David Mims, former Executive Officer, VT-6, during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field Feb. 27.

VT-6 was established in 1960 as the third primary flight training squadron in the U.S. Navy. It provides initial flight training education for approximately one-fifth of all Navy and Marine Corps student Naval aviators, in addition to Coast Guard and international students from several allied nations.

James reported to VT-6 in July 2017 as the executive officer, and became the squadron commanding officer in October 2018. Mims arrived at Whiting Field as the executive officer for VT-6 in October 2018.

Guest speaker for the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. William Bellatty, U.S. Coast Guard, said “Lt. Col. James, you set the example leading from the front and getting the job safely done. Your motto “Shooters first, mission always,” meant so much to me and the rest of the squadron. You’ll be missed, but we’re in good hands with Cmdr. Mims.”

Lt.Col. Jason Dale served as emcee for the event and will take over as the squadron executive officer.