Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Training Squadron 6 changes command at NAS Whiting Field

    Training Squadron 6 changes command at NAS Whiting Field

    Courtesy Photo | (Foreground) Family members of Lt. Col. John “Jiggety” James(left), outgoing...... read more read more

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Story by Julie Ziegenhorn 

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    NAS WHITING FIELD, Fla. -- Lt. Col. John “Jiggety” James, commanding officer, Training Squadron Six (VT-6), “Shooters,” turned over command to Cmdr. David Mims, former Executive Officer, VT-6, during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field Feb. 27.
    VT-6 was established in 1960 as the third primary flight training squadron in the U.S. Navy. It provides initial flight training education for approximately one-fifth of all Navy and Marine Corps student Naval aviators, in addition to Coast Guard and international students from several allied nations.
    James reported to VT-6 in July 2017 as the executive officer, and became the squadron commanding officer in October 2018. Mims arrived at Whiting Field as the executive officer for VT-6 in October 2018.
    Guest speaker for the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. William Bellatty, U.S. Coast Guard, said “Lt. Col. James, you set the example leading from the front and getting the job safely done. Your motto “Shooters first, mission always,” meant so much to me and the rest of the squadron. You’ll be missed, but we’re in good hands with Cmdr. Mims.”
    Lt.Col. Jason Dale served as emcee for the event and will take over as the squadron executive officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 15:24
    Story ID: 364901
    Location: MILTON, FL, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: OXFORD, MS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Squadron 6 changes command at NAS Whiting Field, by Julie Ziegenhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CNATRA
    Shooters
    NAS Whiting Field
    aviation training
    VT-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT