Rainier Wing prepares Reservists for civilian jobs

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., -- Jill Marconi, the 446th Airman and Family Readiness director, lead a course on resume writing and how to get a government job for traditional Reservists here on March 8, 2020.



The course is held bi-weekly on base and helps traditional Reservists find a job as a civilian by laying out exactly how to create a resume and apply for federal jobs.



Marconi has been teaching this type of course for 15 years on preparing resumes and filling out applications on USAjobs.gov.



There’s a lot of differences people don’t realize, Marconi said in regards to preparing a resume for a government job. But she is always willing to take the time and help each individual as much as she can.



“Applying for a federal job is hard,” Marconi said. “But this course really helps.”



She went on to say that there have been approximately 21 success stories that have come directly from her course since coming to McChord Field in October 2017.



Master Sgt. David Fackler, an operations intelligence technician for the 446th Operations Support Squadron, attended the course to learn how to maintain his resume better for current job searches.



Fackler said that you need to stay current or you will become irrelevant, and by attending this resume writing course as well as other courses through Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, he believes he can accomplish that.



Fackler said the Yellow Ribbon program is an excellent program, but the course Marconi leads is directed more at traditional Reservist, and as a result provides a better way for Reservists to get the resources they need.



Both Marconi and Fackler believe that the resume writing course is a great tool for people new to the Air Force Reserve and provides a great starting point from the beginning.



For information about upcoming courses and help on resumes, Marconi and her team are located at the Airman and Family Readiness office in building 1207.

