446 A&FRC prepares Reservists for civilian jobs

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Jill Marconi-Pyclik, the 446th Airman and Family Readiness director, teaches Reservists resume writing skills on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 8, 2020. The course is held biweekly and helps traditional Reservists navigate the Federal government application process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)
Rainier Wing prepares Reservists for civilian jobs
