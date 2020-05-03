Florida National Guard’s 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade battalions activate

Fort Bragg, NC (March 5, 2020) -- The 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) was recognized and activated by the U.S. Army during an official ceremony at Fort Bragg’s Non-Commissioned Officer Academy today.



Unit activation ceremonies are a time honored tradition that serve two purposes. First, they allow commanders the opportunity to assess the readiness and discipline of the unit. Secondly, the uncasing and display of the command and brigade colors mark a definite point in time that commemorates the beginning of a unit’s history and lineage.



The 54th SFAB is unique for the Army National Guard, and is composed of a brigade headquarters and six battalions. Florida provides two of the units: the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 54th SFAB, commanded by Lt. Col. Robert Virant; and the 3rd Squadron, 54th Cavalry Regiment SFAB, commanded by Lt. Col. Jason Hunt.



“As we move forward, the demand is out there for the SFAB,” said Lt. Col. Robert Virant, “The unit was designed to fill a strategic need - to assist foreign security forces across the world. It really puts a focus on Florida that we are willing to step up and provide the soldiers to make up this formation,” said Virant.



General Michael Garrett, commanding general United States Army Forces Command was the keynote speaker and introduced the SFAB and their respective battalions.



“If you were to review the National Defense Strategy, it is essential to have the SFAB. This is the only SFAB that resides outside the active component. I’ve said multiple times that our Army forces would have failed in the Middle East without the significant contribution of the National Guard and our reserve forces,” said Garrett.

