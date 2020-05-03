The 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) was recognized and activated by the U.S. Army during an official ceremony at Fort Bragg, NC, Mar. 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jeffrey Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6130687
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-LQ174-627
|Resolution:
|640x360
|Size:
|63.76 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard’s 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade battalions activate, by TSgt Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Florida National Guard’s 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade battalions activate
