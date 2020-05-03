Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard’s 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade battalions activate

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) was recognized and activated by the U.S. Army during an official ceremony at Fort Bragg, NC, Mar. 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jeffrey Beltran)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard’s 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade battalions activate, by TSgt Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    FLARNG
    FLNG
    SFAB

