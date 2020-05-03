Senior DOD leaders, USO tour group visit Iceman Team

U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón “CZ” Colón-López visited Eielson Air Force Base during a United Service Organizations (USO) tour March 2-4, 2020.



During their visit the group Hyten and Colón-López interacted with Airmen of all ranks and discussed the future of Department of Defense and Eielson’s role in the years to come.



The USO tour group brought a variety of entertainers including Matt Walsh, an American comedian, Brad Morris, a film writer, Scot Armstrong, an American screenwriter, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Bellator Mixed Martial Arts Women’s Flyweight World Champion, DJ J.Dayz, and the band LOCASH.



The group performed comedy skits, dance-offs, and a small concert in the base theatre here. Hyten and Colón-López spoke during the performance thanking Eielson Airmen for their contributions to the DOD.



All USO performers volunteer to participate in variety-style shows and troop engagements to show appreciation for their service.



“We are fortunate to be affiliated with an amazing organization like the USO, which is truly committed to bringing a piece of home to troops around the world. The amazing talent, who have joined us for the second time this year, really show that America cares and supports their service members,” said Hyten. “Our people are our greatest asset. I am so privileged to have the opportunity to know them and thank them for their service through a USO tour.”

