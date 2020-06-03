Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District safety staff support U.S. Antarctic Program

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Story by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District recently provided a safety officer and an industrial hygienist to the National Science Foundation United States Antarctica Program through an interagency support agreement.

    Tulsa District Chief of Safety, Mike Kerr, along with industrial hygienist Greg Snider, spent nearly three weeks at McMurdo Station and Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, Antarctica.

    “I was confident my career experiences had prepared me to complete my assignment and represent USACE and Tulsa District well,” said Snider. "I was honored and humbled to be asked to support a multi-agency safety effort in Antarctica. I was proud to represent Tulsa District and fly the USACE flag at the South Pole,”

    Snider provided industrial hygiene and safety assessments of the facilities, processes, construction activities and cargo offloading.

    "The NSF has a great safety program and our partnership has provided opportunity for both agencies to learn and improve safety programs and professional growth,” Kerr said. "This was my second deployment to Antarctica and it's definitely an experience of a lifetime and a highlight of my career.”

    Future missions may include providing additional safety and health support at Palmer Research Station, Antarctica and Kangerlussuaq and Summit Research Station, Greenland.

    In the meantime, the Tulsa District Safety Team will continue to provide administrative and safety program reviews as requested.

    "Standing at the geographic south pole, at the bottom of the earth, where every direction is North, I realized I was a long way from Oklahoma," said Snider. "I knew I had been given an opportunity I would remember for the rest of my lifetime"

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020
    Location: US
