Recruiter Finds Strength Through Compassion

PHILADELPHIA (NNS) – Within a young woman with a sunny disposition and a soothing, melodic southern drawl, one would hardly spot a military service member, let alone a military policewoman. Master-at-Arms 1st Class Briana Seale, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Philadelphia, characterizes herself as humble, compassionate and determined.



In the last five years that she’s been in the Navy, she’s advanced to petty officer first class, managed a Talent Acquisition Station, and earned multiple awards, including NTAG Junior Sailor of Year in 2018. Seale is also an active volunteer in her local community, has earned her bachelor’s degree, and is six classes shy from her master’s degree. Her mind is now set on becoming a naval officer.



Her potential is limitless, but that unbelievable drive that guides her through life and career wasn’t always there. It took a hard fall for her to rise and overcome life’s challenges.



“I started working in restaurants, doing anything I could to pay my bills,” shared Seale. “I was serving, cooking, doing it all really for four years. I was just in a position where I was practically homeless, bouncing around from place to place. I could never stay afloat. My lowest point was when I was in Walmart one night. I had gathered up all the change I had to cash out. I was really excited because there was about $30 worth; I knew I could have groceries for that week. But, when I took it over to get it cashed out in the coin machine, there was a glitch and I lost it all. I just remember standing in Walmart crying because I had literally given them my last penny.”



That was the turning point in Seale’s life. She knew she had to make a change. The very next day she went into the Navy Recruiting Station in Conway, Arkansas, and told a recruiter she was ready to make a life decision. She was 22, and she was determined like never before.



“That's really how it all started. I went to the office, and I never looked back,” said Seale. “I didn't even explore other branches. I just felt that the Navy was right for me when I walked in.”



Seale started her career as a reservist, but already in boot camp, she realized that she was meant to serve full time. She wanted to change lives just like hers had been changed. Three and a half years ago, she joined the NTAG Philadelphia team (Navy Recruiting District at the time) to be a recruiter to help young men and women rise to their full potential, to make an impact, and to stay active in her duty.



“Putting people’s needs before mine. That's my unique strike as a recruiter,” said Seale. “I want to find people who want to be a part of us and for the Navy to be part of their lives.”



She still remembers and keeps in touch with the first Sailor she put in the Navy. It was Seale’s job to help alleviate that Sailor’s concerns and guide that young woman to find the best fit for her, so she could thrive in the Navy as she does today.



“I feel like compassion is my strength,” explained Seale. “I'm empathetic to people, and I really care about them and how they feel, especially as a leader. This is something that is important to me. It always has been. Through the Navy I've learned how to advocate for people and make sure that everybody is taken care of. Because if we as people, as Sailors, are not doing okay we can't achieve our mission or greater goal.”



Seale said she places great value on the camaraderie the Navy and recruiting brought into her life – the new family that supports her and helps her. The ability to grow, learn, and train together with other Sailors is an experience that cannot be explained; it must be lived through.



“Since I've started my path in the Navy, I've gotten my head squared on my shoulders and I have structure in my life. The Navy has really given me everything that I have, and it changed my life tenfold,” Seale shared. “I always tell people, and I'll laugh when I say this, but the Navy will have to kick me out to make me leave. I really do love the Navy, I am fully invested, and I plan on making this a career and retiring.”



NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 stations.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy.



