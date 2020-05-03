Military Shopper Will Hit the Road on a Custom Indian Motorcycle Thanks to Exchange Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Brown-Forman are giving one lucky shopper a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Brown-Forman are giving one lucky shopper a chance to do so on a custom Indian motorcycle valued at $35,000. From March 2 through May 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Details: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1ij see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Ready to rev up your engine and hit the open road? The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Brown-Forman are giving one lucky shopper a chance to do so on a custom Indian motorcycle valued at $35,000.



Through May 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



“It doesn’t get much cooler than your own custom Indian bike,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is thrilled to be a part of awarding this prize to a deserving member of the military community.”



Last year, retired Staff Sgt. Cheryl Davis, who served in the Army for more than 20 years, won an Indian motorcycle in the sweepstakes.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have registered to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can enter too. No purchase necessary to win. Complete rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States.



