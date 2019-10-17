First Soldier-athletes qualify for 2020 Summer Olympics

Photo By Brittany Nelson | Sgt. Amro Elgeziry, a Soldier-athlete in the World Class Athlete Program, with his...... read more read more Photo By Brittany Nelson | Sgt. Amro Elgeziry, a Soldier-athlete in the World Class Athlete Program, with his modern pentathlon medals at the Pan American Games that qualified him for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Elgeziry, a unit supply specialist at Fort Carson, took home silver in the men’s relay and fifth place in individual event. Courtesy photo see less | View Image Page

The World Class Athlete Program has two Soldier-athletes qualified for the US Modern Pentathlon team to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.



Sgt. Amro Elgeziry, a unit supply specialist, and Spc. Samantha Shultz, a motor transport operator, qualified for the team after medaling at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.



“I remember I was about to cross the finish line, and I got chills and smiled,” said Shultz, a five-time national champion. “In my mind I was thinking ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t just win a medal but I qualified for the Olympics, wow I can’t believe I just did that.’ It was so surreal.”



Shultz earned gold in the women’s relay and silver in the individual event. Elgeziry took home silver in the men’s relay and fifth place in individual. This is Shultz’s first time making the Olympic team and Elgeziry’s fourth.



In 2016 Elgeziry made the Olympic team with his wife, Spc. Isabella Isaksen, a fellow modern pentathlon WCAP Soldier-athlete, and his brother.



“Going to the Olympics never gets old, it’s always exciting,” said Elgeziry, the 2019 National Champion. “It was an amazing moment for me. It is always an honor just being in the Army but it is super special to know you represent Team USA and the U.S. Army.”



Modern pentathlon includes five events; fencing, 200 meter freestyle swim, equestrian show jumping for 15 jumps, and a pistol shooting event combined with cross country running. The sport originated from the skills needed by a cavalry Soldier.



“We compete against the world. We have to earn our spot in the Olympics for the U.S.A., it is not guaranteed,” said Elgeziry. “The Pan American games were very important. My qualification was the best thing that could have happened. Now I can focus on training and getting ready for Tokyo.”



Both Elgeziry and Shultz said that the WCAP and the U.S. Army have supported them in their Army career and helped them achieve their Olympic dreams.



“Being a part of the Army and the WCAP program has been life changing,” said Shultz. “Going through basic training gave me discipline, mental and physical toughness, and resilience. Being a part of something bigger than myself is amazing. I am grateful for all the support my command has given me, and I am excited for this next year.”



The Soldier-athletes will be training and competing until the Olympics to hold onto their spot on team U.S.A. because there is only room for two women and two men on the team.



“I am confident they will keep their spots,” said Staff Sgt. Dennis Bowsher, a WCAP modern pentathlon coach. “They have been on top for so long. Having the qualifications takes the stress away. They are in the driver’s seat for the 2020 season.”



The Soldier-athletes are gearing up as they come out of their off season. They plan to train for the World Championships next year as well.



“I am building my base so that I am ready to go when the season starts,” said Shultz. “I will be doing mental training, visualization, and being smarter about the ways I train. Staying healthy is going to be the biggest focus and maintaining all the hard work I have put in so far.”



Bowsher might be joining the Soldier-athletes at the 2020 Games because he is a strong candidate as a US Modern Pentathlon coach. Bowsher is a six-time National Champion, 10 time World Championship team member, and made the 2012 Olympic team.



WCAP is part of the U.S. Army’s Installation Management Command and allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international and Olympic level while also serving their nation in the military.



For more information visit www.armywcap.com