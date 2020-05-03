Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Temporary moratorium issued for new shoreline management use permits at Lake Texoma

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District issued a one-year moratorium on shoreline management use permit requests for Lake Texoma, March 5.

    The moratorium was implemented to allow the project office to prepare an updated Shoreline Management Plan for Lake Texoma. The moratorium is expected to remain in place through March 2021.

    The project office will not review boat dock or vegetation modification requests during this time and will return applications with a statement explaining why the permit request cannot be reviewed.

    Once the moratorium is lifted the lake office will review new applications in the order they are received.

    Shoreline management plans address the rules and guidelines governing private shoreline uses, which includes private boat docks, vegetation modification, and similar uses of government property. The SMP establishes shoreline allocations, which specify where certain private uses are allowable.

    For additional information please contact the Texoma Lake Office at 903-465-4990.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 11:54
    Story ID: 364550
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Temporary moratorium issued for new shoreline management use permits at Lake Texoma, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Lake
    Shoreline
    Oklahoma
    Texas
    Texoma
    Environmental Compliance and Stewardship

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT