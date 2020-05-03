Temporary moratorium issued for new shoreline management use permits at Lake Texoma

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District issued a one-year moratorium on shoreline management use permit requests for Lake Texoma, March 5.



The moratorium was implemented to allow the project office to prepare an updated Shoreline Management Plan for Lake Texoma. The moratorium is expected to remain in place through March 2021.



The project office will not review boat dock or vegetation modification requests during this time and will return applications with a statement explaining why the permit request cannot be reviewed.



Once the moratorium is lifted the lake office will review new applications in the order they are received.



Shoreline management plans address the rules and guidelines governing private shoreline uses, which includes private boat docks, vegetation modification, and similar uses of government property. The SMP establishes shoreline allocations, which specify where certain private uses are allowable.



For additional information please contact the Texoma Lake Office at 903-465-4990.

