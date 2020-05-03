Malmstrom Defenders to represent AFGSC at Defender Challenge 2020

AIR FORCE GLOBAL STRIKE COMMAND – Security forces Defenders from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, will represent Air Force Global Strike Command at the Air Force Defender Challenge May 11-15.

Defender Challenge pits the best of the best defenders from across the MAJCOMs and international partners in head-to-head team competition focusing on realistic weapons scenarios, simulated dismounted operations, demanding combat endurance procedures and K-9 handling events.

Malmstrom’s Defenders were chosen to represent AFGSC at the competition after their unit took home top honors at Global Strike Challenge in November 2019.

“The competition will allow us to assess our skillset that we may need to employ at a moment’s notice,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Kelly, 341st Security Forces Superintendent. “The selected Defenders from Malmstrom will be ready to make Global Strike Command proud.”

Starting today through Sunday, Malmstrom will hold tryouts located at the base gym. Once tryouts are over, the competitor candidates will be selected Monday, March 9.

The competition was first held as a marksmanship contest in 1952 and was modified to an Olympics-style series of events from 1981 to 2003.

After a 14-year hiatus, the competition was brought back in September 2018.

Malmstrom Defenders will look to win the top prize at the competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis in May.

Competition coverage can be seen at:

https://www.afsfc.af.mil/Defender-Challenge/2020-Defender-Challenge/

