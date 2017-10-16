(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bill Shepherd: 32 Years of Hard Work Recognized

    Bill Shepherd: 32 Years of Hard Work Recognized

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores | William “Bill” Shepherd, an environmental specialist with Marine Corps Air Station...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA , AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz. (Oct. 23, 2017) – It’s been a long 32 years for Environmental Specialist William “Bill” Shepherd. Shepherd started serving the U.S. government at MCAS Yuma in 1985 and recently retired Oct. 19, 2017. Thirty-two years of loyal service was more than just a job to Bill Shepherd, it was an opportunity to meet great people and create lasting memories.
    The 65-year-old Yuma native began his career at the Yuma Desalting Test Facility at the age of 19 and was hired at MCAS Yuma shortly after as a Water Plant Operator. Eventually, Shepherd wanted to get more experience doing different things so he advanced to the environmental department and served faithfully there for 14 years.
    On a daily basis, Shepherd’s job included a variety of tasks like sampling the water to make sure it was safe for Marines, Sailors, and their families to drink. Other times, he may have received phone calls about big spills or plane crashes. Shepherd’s eyes widened as he described how he enjoyed his profession.
    “It’s been a pretty good career choice,” said Shepherd.
    He also loved serving service members and working alongside his coworkers. Shepherd never served in the military, but appreciated the sacrifices service members made and was glad he could help in any way possible.
    “The comradery that’s in the Marine Corps, I got to share a lot of that,” explained Shepherd. “Meeting different people from all over the country is kind of cool to see.”
    Shepherd said he was fortunate enough to work with a lot of good people, whether they were military service members or his civilian coworkers. Shepherd and his coworkers believed in having a little fun at work so they would joke around and prank each other from time to time. One time he filled up cups with water, and placed them all over his boss’s desk so he could not move anything without dumping one cup into another.
    Shepherd’s smile brightened as he said, “It’s always cool to lighten things up and have a little fun in the office because everything can be so serious in environmental.”
    After his retirement, Shepherd and his wife plan on moving to the Phoenix area to be with his children and 10 grandchildren. Shepherd said he is glad to have had this opportunity to work for the government and meet so many amazing people.
    Shepherd’s last advice to his fellow coworkers and Marines was, “find what you really love to do and then try and make a living in it, if you possibly can.”
    Thanks to Shepherd’s 32 years of faithful service at MCAS Yuma, not only does everyone on station have safe drinking water for the desert heat but overall, it is environmentally safe for Marines, Sailors, and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2017
    Date Posted: 10.31.2017 16:07
    Story ID: 253657
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA , AZ, US 
    Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bill Shepherd: 32 Years of Hard Work Recognized, by LCpl Sabrina Candiaflores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    safety
    Communication
    Headquarters
    United States
    USMC
    Station
    Environmental
    Air
    United
    United States Marine Corps
    Corps
    Sabrina
    Air Station
    US Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Arizona
    Flores
    Retirement
    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    States
    Lance Corporal
    Lance
    MCAS Yuma
    Headquarters Squadron
    Candia
    Environmental department
    Office of Communication
    Candiaflores
    Lance Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores
    Lance Corporal Sabrina Candiaflores
    Lance Cpl. Flores
    Bill Shepherd
    retirement story

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT