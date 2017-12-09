(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    James D. Rippy enlists in Missouri National Guard

    RICHMOND, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2017

    Story by Missouri National Guard 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    “I wanted to go to college and proudly serve my country and my community at the same time. The Army National Guard could provide both opportunities for me.”

    The oath of enlistment was administered at the Kansas City Military Entrance Processing Station by Captain Jessica Bull. Attending the ceremony were his parents, James and Christine Rippy, Sister Natalie Grandpa Jim Rippy and his recruiter, SSG David White.

    Rippy completed his basic combat training this past summer at Fort Benning, GA and will continue his active-duty training at Fort Jackson, SC upon graduating high school. Rippy will be assigned to HHC 1-138th Infantry Regiments as a Human Resources Specialist.

    Rippy is currently enrolled at Richmond High school and is wanting to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources after he graduates.


    For more information about the Missouri National Guard, please visit www.moguard.com and our social media sites: www.facebook.com/Missouri.National.Guard; www.twitter.com/Missouri_NG; www.youtube.com/MoNationalGuard; www.flickr.com/photos/missouriguard; www.moguard.com/blog; www.pinterest.com/monationalguard/


    For more information about this release, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 573-638-9846 or e-mail at mo.ngpao@mail.mil

