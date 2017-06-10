(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    403rd Wing evacuates aircraft, continues Tropical Storm Nate missions

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Story by Maj. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing here is relocating aircraft to Ellington Field, Texas, and Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, today as Tropical Storm Nate makes its way toward the Gulf Coast.

    “We are moving aircraft as a precautionary measure ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, and so we can continue the mission,” said Col. Jennie R. Johnson, 403rd Wing commander. “At this time, Keesler Air Force Base has not mandated the evacuation of base personnel.”

    Two aircraft will be sheltered in hangars on base while the wing’s C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft flown by the 815th Airlift Squadron, a tactical airlift unit, will be relocated to Little Rock. The WC-130Js flown by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron are moving to Ellington Field where the unit will continue to track Nate until the storm makes landfall.

    The 53rd WRS Hurricane Hunters have been collecting data on the system since Oct. 4, which is expected to make landfall Sunday, according to National Hurricane Center forecasts.

