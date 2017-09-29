Flying Jennies support hurricane relief efforts, transport patients

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 815th Airlift Squadron spent the last week supporting relief efforts to Caribbean Islands devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma this month.



The 815th AS crew, along with other Air Force and Air Force Reserve aircrews and medical personnel, have been staged at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, since Sept. 23.



The 815th Flying Jennies worked with aeromedical evacuation crews to transport injured personnel from St. Croix to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. Dobbins ARB is serving as a federal coordinating center for patient reception as part of the national disaster medical system, which coordinates patient movement following a natural disaster.



According to Capt. Michael Plash, 815th AS pilot and aircraft commander, the Reserve crew worked with the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, assigned to the Reserve’s 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, to transport patients from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Wednesday and today. The Airmen of the 45th AES, who can operate on multiple aircraft such as C-130J s, C-17 Globemaster IIIs, and KC-135 Stratotankers, provided inflight medical care.



“Tactical airlift and AE crews primarily perform missions out of combat zones, however their skills easily translate to humanitarian and disaster relief operations,” said, Lt. Col. Stuart Rubio, 815th AS commander. “Humanitarian efforts are an extremely important part of our three-part primary mission that also includes both peacetime and combat tactical airlift and airdrop.”



Patients from St. Croix, St. Thomas and Puerto Rico are being transferred to four medical facilities in the Southeastern United States.



“It’s rewarding to take part in these operations and to help the people of St. Croix, transporting them to the States to get them the medical care they need,” said Plash. He added that it’s a way of giving back to the community that frequently hosts 403rd Wing operations. St. Croix is a frequently used forwarding operating location for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters who fly into storms to gather weather data to improve National Hurricane Center forecasts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2017 Date Posted: 10.31.2017 10:30 Story ID: 253549 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying Jennies support hurricane relief efforts, transport patients, by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.