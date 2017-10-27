Keeping Vigilant on USS Frank Cable During Cyber Security Awareness Month

PORTLAND, Ore. – In participation with Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Automated Data Processing (ADP) division aboard the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) set its sights on ensuring all Sailors onboard are properly trained in cyber security.



Ens. Loren Schwappach, division officer for ADP, stressed that cyber security concerns are more deadly than they have ever been in any previous time in history.



“Everyone, from the commanding officer to our most junior Sailor is accountable for the protection of our information systems and the lives and missions they impact,” said Schwappach. “Information systems control nearly every facet of our ability to execute missions, fight wars, and protect lives.”



Although cyber security training is emphasized in October, Frank Cable Sailors are continuously training in all matters of cyber security throughout the year from acceptable use of government/personal computers and operational security to classified & personally identifiable information handling.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Kelly Lane, leading petty officer of ADP, said Frank Cable Sailors maintain cyber security every day.

“On a daily basis, we keep our eyes peeled for anything out of the ordinary,” Lane said. “It may be something as simple as a thumb drive being plugged into a workstation or someone asking us to reset a password over the phone. That can cause a degradation of our network or allow a security breach.”



According to the Harvard Business Review, the Department of Defense experiences more than 41 million scans, probes and attacks per month. The amount of attacks on critical U.S. infrastructures has multiplied by 17 in the last three years alone.



The Navy has made it mandatory for all Sailors to complete online cyber awareness training course once a year to ensure all Sailors keep cyber security in mind throughout their entire Navy career.

Lane said it is important Sailors do not become complacent and remain dedicated to training and stay vigilant.



“Sailors who don't work in the cyber field sometimes forget about the threats that are out there,” said Lane. “In the age of social media, one of the biggest cyber security risks we face is information posted harmlessly on social media without the proper safeguards. Our enemies can piece together that information and possibly cause damage to our organization.”



Frank Cable, currently in Portland, Ore., for a scheduled dry-dock maintenance availability, is home-ported in Guam and conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. For more information on Frank Cable, find us on Facebook at USS Frank Cable (AS 40), or http://www.csp.navy.mil/frankcable

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2017 Date Posted: 10.29.2017 22:06 Story ID: 253400 Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 54 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping Vigilant on USS Frank Cable During Cyber Security Awareness Month, by PO2 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.