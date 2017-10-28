MCPON Speaks at 242nd Mid-South Navy Ball: ‘The King Returns to Graceland’

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 28, 2017) – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) welcomed Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven Giordano as the guest speaker for the 242nd Navy Ball at the Guest House at Graceland’s Ballroom on Oct. 28.



"Do something worth remembering," said Commander, NRC Rear Admiral Pete Garvin quoting 'The King', Elvis Presley. "That is exactly what our Navy does and has done 365 days a year, above, below, and on the sea since October 13, 1775. And throughout the United States Navy this month, commands honor the multitude of men and women who have chosen to proudly serve our Navy and nation during times of war and during times of peace."



Honoring the Navy’s proud heritage, the ceremony proceeded. Everyone was reminded of the sacrifices made at home and abroad for all generations of Sailors and families.



“Tonight, we celebrate our heritage, our foundings and turn one eye towards our past, as the other takes sight of our future,” said Giordano. “Where will the Navy be in 20, 30 or even 40 years? Well the answer to that is simple. It will be in the secure hands of the Sailors manning it and the ability of our Sailors is astounding.”



With more than 400 Sailors and guests, the evening’s dine-in entertainment was supported by David Lee, an Elvis Presley impersonator.



"Navy Recruiting Command knocked it out of the park when choosing Graceland as the location for our Navy Ball this year,” said Naval Support Activity Mid-South Commanding Officer Captain Scott Wathen. “I can't think of a better place to commemorate our Navy presence here in the Mid-South than with 'The King'. The opportunity for all of us to come together outside of our busy work schedules and celebrate our Navy history and heritage was a great way to wrap up our Centennial celebration and 75 years of Navy presence in Memphis."



