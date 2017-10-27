Bridging the gap in Puerto Rico

Photo By Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Soldiers with the 892nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion from...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Soldiers with the 892nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion from Juncos, Puerto Rico, lay a section of a ramp on a 40-foot bridge they are building for the citizens of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, October 27. The 40-foot bridge will provide the municipalities of Quebradillas, San Sebastian, and Isabela, Puerto Rico, with a functional bridge until the bridges around the Guajataca Dam, which were destroyed by Hurricane Maria, are repaired. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Michael Eaddy) see less | View Image Page

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Oct. 27, 2017) – The 892nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion from Juncos, Puerto Rico, built a bridge that will allow more than 30 families in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico the ability to travel in and out of the community.



The access bridge to the community was damaged by rushing water flowing over the Guajataca Dam’s spillway carrying debris and causing landslides that destroyed much of the area.



The 892nd MRBC quickly went to work after being activated by the governor of Puerto Rico to provide a bridge where the original bridge had been washed away due to raging waters during the storm.



The Puerto Rico Army National Guard and many contractors have been on the site of the Guajataca Dam since Hurricane Maria hit the island on September 20.



The access bridges around the dam are closed while construction crews continue to work to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Maria.



The 892nd installed a 40-foot temporary bridge that will allow the families in the community to go around the construction that is being done on the dam, said Sgt. 1st Class Santos Febus, 1st Platoon Sergeant with the 892nd MRBC, 190th Engineer Battalion.



The government and civilian agencies at the site are tasked with, not only, repairing the damages made to the dam, but keeping the dam functional at the same time.



The 892nd plays an instrumental part in a fully coordinated effort in responding to the needs of the citizens of Puerto Rico by installing temporary bridges around the island.



“Besides our mission in the states, we have our own mission to help Puerto Rico,” said Febus. “That’s why we’re proud to serve here because we are a part of creating access to the local area.”



The 892nd Multi-Role Bridge Company expressed their pride in contributing to the progress being made in response to Hurricane Maria.



“It makes me feel good to help because it’s something important,” said Pvt. Omar Cruz, with the 892nd. “When I see my completed work at the end that will help the Puerto Rican people, it makes me feel important. It’s important that every one does something to help.”