    Lake Cumberland’s Lakeview Boat Ramp closing for season

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2017

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2017) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Lakeview Boat Ramp at Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Ky., officially closed yesterday. The boat ramp area will be used for the Corps of Engineers’ debris collection program for staging and processing large wood collected from Lake Cumberland and its shoreline.

    “We regret the early closure, but believe it will decrease the amount of floating wood debris in the lake come springtime, and make for better boating conditions and recreational experiences,” said Mike Boles, Natural Resource manager.

    Boles encourages the public to have patience and understanding during this time and said alternative boat ramps exist nearby in the Waitsboro Recreation Area and General Burnside State Park. For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337.

    (For more information about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, or visit the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil., on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland.)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.27.2017 10:24
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
