‘BOO’ah: Army Hawaii haunting experiences shared

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Dory Blevins was 3 years old when her father, a combat cameraman in the Navy, was stationed in Hawaii. One day, he severely injured himself with a machete while cutting a banana plant in his backyard, and the family went to Tripler Army Medical Center for treatment.



Blevins’ family spent most of the day at TAMC, and by the time they were ready to leave, it had grown dark outside. Just inside the lobby of the center, a friend of her parents came up and spoke to them. As he did so, Blevins noticed a small humanoid creature staring at her from behind the friend’s leg. She described an earthy, compost-like smell coming from the creature, which had elephant-like gray and brown skin. Her attempts to alert her mother to what she now calls “evil Yoda,” were ignored. Eventually, the creature began to come closer to her, staring into her face.



“So, like a squirrel up a tree, I just shot up my mom’s body, screaming my head off, having an absolute fit of terror,” Blevins recalled.

Blevins’ actions earned her a spanking. When she looked at the creature again, it was smiling, as if it had wanted to get her in trouble.



“It smiled the most vindictive, most evil smile,” she said.

With that, it disappeared, and she never saw it again.



Today, the Raleigh, North Carolina, resident has done some research, and posted her story to her YouTube channel. Many who commented on her video believe the creature may have been a menehune, a mythical Hawaiian dwarf who hides in the forest.



Gathering experiences

Hawaii has many supernatural stories, and Army community members stationed in the islands have also had experiences.



Kenneth Hays, the architectural historian for the Directorate of Public Works at U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, has been working for the garrison since 2002. He helps manage historic buildings and renovations. For years, people have been telling him about supernatural occurrences.



“They always seem to pop up during renovations,” he said.



Two years ago, workers were building a new clinic for Wounded Warriors in transition near U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks and needed to cut down an African tulip tree. As they cut the tree in broad daylight, they said three spirits jumped out of the tree, Hays said. The three spirits wandered for a short time and jumped into a nearby banyan tree.



“(The workers) were all quite energetic about what had happened,” Hays said. “They were very anxious to tell me as soon as I arrived.”



These same workers also described to Hays a chain unwinding itself from a fence, resulting in a gate opening, as well as tools moving

independently.



Hays added that the banyan tree into which the spirits allegedly hopped is scheduled for removal to make way for another clinic building later next year.



“I’m not sure what’s going to happen when they cut that tree down,” he said.



When U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Nan Inc. renovated two buildings in D Quad at Schofield Barracks, earlier this year, workers said they were also followed by shadows, and rooms became cold as ice, Hays said.



Busy at WAAF

People have experienced strange activity in office buildings on Wheeler Army Airfield. In Bldg. 106, Hays said, people witnessed doors opening and shutting on their own. He said one worker in the building was so irritated by the phenomenon that he actually removed his door from its hinges. In Bldg. 105, those who stay late at work have heard footsteps and whispering.



Though Hays said hauntings allegedly seem to occur during renovations, one story in particular was the opposite.



Hays described a Soldier known as Andrew, who was said to have been killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack of WAAF by the Japanese. Andrew’s spirit was known to haunt Bldg. 108 on WAAF, and Hays said there was a picture of him in Bldg. 108 but when the building was renovated, the sightings stopped and the picture was lost.



Families living on post while stationed in Hawaii have also described experiences. Hays said families living in four or five houses on Lyman Road near the post cemetery have had kitchen cabinet doors opening and closing on their own.



Military families submit stories anonymously to armywife101.com about their paranormal experiences during October. One person posted that when they lived in old housing in 2008 at Schofield Barracks, there was whispering and “a man with no legs.” Another post mentioned the ghost of a World War II-era Soldier who told the author to “get out.”



Other stories can be found while researching on the web. Whether you’re making a permanent change of station, starting a new job on one of the posts, or just visiting, what might you see?