(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines, sailors join town in celebrating Pioneer Days Parade

    Marines, sailors join town in celebrating Pioneer Days Parade

    Courtesy Photo | Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion ride in a Light Armored...... read more read more

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Combat Center Marines and sailors took part in the annual Pioneer Days Parade, Oct. 21, 2017. The parade, which took place along Adobe Road and Highway 62, is an annual event that commemorates the original settlers to the local area and those who developed the community into what it is today. It consists of events around town, including a fair at Luckie Park, a reception at the Old Schoolhouse and the main event, which is a parade through the town.

    At the commencement of the event the Headquarters Battalion Color Guard and Naval Hospital’s Color Guard presented the Nation’s colors. There were several high-profile guests in attendance to include Lt. Col. Michael T. Cable, commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion and Capt. Nadjmeh Hariri, commanding officer, Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital. For the duration of the parade, Cable was driven by Jim Harris, former mayor of Twentynine Palms in a Ford Mustang.

    During the event, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School and the Combat Center Fire Department were present to represent the installation. 3rd LAR displayed several tactical vehicles, MCCES students marched in their service “C” uniform and the installation’s fire department brought their ladder engine.

    “I love it when the Marines take part in the parade,” said Sherry MacMillan, a resident of Twentynine Palms since 1978. “I remember after Operation Desert Storm when the Marines returned they had a big flyover with jets. It’s always great to see the Marines support the community.”

    The relationship between the city and the Combat Center is one that’s nearly as old as the Pioneer Days Parade itself. The installation often supports local organizations and events that the town hosts. In turn, the Marines are shown gratitude from residents such as MacMillan.

    “I’ve been coming to this parade in one way or another since 1970,” said Joe Savago, retired Master Sergeant and resident of Twentynine Palms. “I think that this year’s parade is probably the best one yet.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2017
    Date Posted: 10.26.2017 20:19
    Story ID: 253202
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, sailors join town in celebrating Pioneer Days Parade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    MCAGCC
    Sailors
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    MAGTFTC
    Pioneer Days Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT