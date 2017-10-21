Marines, sailors join town in celebrating Pioneer Days Parade

Courtesy Photo | Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion ride in a Light Armored...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion ride in a Light Armored Vehicle during the annual Pioneer Days Parade in Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 21, 2017. Pioneer Days recognizes those who settled in the area and developed the community as it is today. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Rachel K. Young) see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Combat Center Marines and sailors took part in the annual Pioneer Days Parade, Oct. 21, 2017. The parade, which took place along Adobe Road and Highway 62, is an annual event that commemorates the original settlers to the local area and those who developed the community into what it is today. It consists of events around town, including a fair at Luckie Park, a reception at the Old Schoolhouse and the main event, which is a parade through the town.



At the commencement of the event the Headquarters Battalion Color Guard and Naval Hospital’s Color Guard presented the Nation’s colors. There were several high-profile guests in attendance to include Lt. Col. Michael T. Cable, commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion and Capt. Nadjmeh Hariri, commanding officer, Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital. For the duration of the parade, Cable was driven by Jim Harris, former mayor of Twentynine Palms in a Ford Mustang.



During the event, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School and the Combat Center Fire Department were present to represent the installation. 3rd LAR displayed several tactical vehicles, MCCES students marched in their service “C” uniform and the installation’s fire department brought their ladder engine.



“I love it when the Marines take part in the parade,” said Sherry MacMillan, a resident of Twentynine Palms since 1978. “I remember after Operation Desert Storm when the Marines returned they had a big flyover with jets. It’s always great to see the Marines support the community.”



The relationship between the city and the Combat Center is one that’s nearly as old as the Pioneer Days Parade itself. The installation often supports local organizations and events that the town hosts. In turn, the Marines are shown gratitude from residents such as MacMillan.



“I’ve been coming to this parade in one way or another since 1970,” said Joe Savago, retired Master Sergeant and resident of Twentynine Palms. “I think that this year’s parade is probably the best one yet.”