    Road closure scheduled across J. Percy Priest Dam

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2017

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 26, 2017) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road will be closed 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 where the roadway crosses J. Percy Priest Dam. The closure is required for scheduled operational maintenance on the dam.

    Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during these hours. The Stones River Trailhead, J. Percy Priest Visitor Center, overlook, and right bank tailwater area will remain open during the road closure.

    Concerns or questions about the road closure can be addressed to the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.

    (For more information about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, or visit the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil., on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.)

