Road closure scheduled across J. Percy Priest Dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 26, 2017) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road will be closed 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 where the roadway crosses J. Percy Priest Dam. The closure is required for scheduled operational maintenance on the dam.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during these hours. The Stones River Trailhead, J. Percy Priest Visitor Center, overlook, and right bank tailwater area will remain open during the road closure.



Concerns or questions about the road closure can be addressed to the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.



