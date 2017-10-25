CIMT hosts CoR ceremony

The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training hosted a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 20, 2017.
During the ceremony, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, outgoing CIMT command sergeant major, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Mitchell.
A change of responsibility ceremony represents the transfer of authority from one leader to another, ensuring the unit and its Soldiers are never without leadership.
Mitchell was previously the command sergeant major of the 2nd Infantry Division and Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division in Yongsan, Korea.
