CIMT hosts CoR ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Kaylee Dubois | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, outgoing U.S. Army Center for Initial...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Kaylee Dubois | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, outgoing U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training command sergeant major, reflects on his time working for CIMT during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 20, 2017. Gragg is heading to U.S. Army Medical Command to work with the Surgeon General of the U.S. Army at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylee Dubois) see less | View Image Page