(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CIMT hosts CoR ceremony

    CIMT hosts CoR Ceremony

    Photo By Senior Airman Kaylee Dubois | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, outgoing U.S. Army Center for Initial...... read more read more

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Kaylee Dubois 

    633rd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training hosted a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 20, 2017. 

    During the ceremony, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, outgoing CIMT command sergeant major, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Mitchell. 

    A change of responsibility ceremony represents the transfer of authority from one leader to another, ensuring the unit and its Soldiers are never without leadership.

    Mitchell was previously the command sergeant major of the 2nd Infantry Division and Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division in Yongsan, Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.25.2017 15:04
    Story ID: 252980
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Hometown: TORRANCE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIMT hosts CoR ceremony, by SrA Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    command
    service members
    Newport News
    leadership
    Virginia
    change of responsibility
    Soldiers
    community
    military
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Center for Initial Military Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT