Expo, Info Festival informs Schriever

More than 35 base agencies, 50th Force Support Squadron services and sponsors provided information and giveaways to base members during the Experiencing Schriever FSS Expo and Info Festival at the indoor running track Oct. 18.



Approximately 500 Schriever members attended the event.



“The goal was to put as many resources together so people could see what Schriever has to offer,” said Jennifer Stark, 50 FSS marketing director. “We hear a lot of people say they didn’t know certain resources were available. This event is specifically geared toward addressing that issue.”



To start the event, the 50 FSS booth handed out cards with sponsors’ logos. Once the attendees visited and gathered signatures from several information booths, they were able to collect tickets to enjoy free food and dessert in the fitness center.



Additionally, the United States Air Force Academy Outdoor Recreation Center attended the event and sold skis and snowboards for the upcoming winter season.



According to 50 FSS members, events like the FSS Expo and Info Festival are vital to creating a strong community and promoting a healthy family dynamic.



“Because of the sponsors and their generous support, we were able to make this a reality,” Stark said. “This year, we were able to reach out to a few more wing agencies to get them involved. There were many events happening this week, which made me nervous about attendance, but I was happy we had a lot of traffic come through. I could see members and families were interested in learning more.”



Attendees agreed the expo promoted a learning experience and stronger bonds.



“This is the first FSS Expo and Info Festival I have been to,” said Airman 1st Class Claudia Martinez, 50 FSS Military Personnel Section. “It’s very resourceful. I’m new to the area and I didn’t know about a lot of the services offered and it’s nice they explain to you what their purpose is. I plan to participate in other FSS events throughout the year.”



The 50 FSS hosts four large-scale events each year – the Spring Fling, the Summer Slam Base Picnic, the FSS Expo and Information Fair and the Children's Holiday Festival each requiring a number of volunteers.



“Thankfully, today was a beautiful day and it was perfect to have it in the IRT,” Stark said. “This time, many more families attended compared to previous years. That is important because we want them to know it’s their resources as well. It was great to see everyone and we received positive feedback today. Everyone participating is what made this event possible. I am incredibly grateful for that.”



Anyone interested in volunteering at any of these events or for more information, can call the 50 FSS Marketing Department at 567-4740.

