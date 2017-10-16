U.S. Embassy representatives tour Misawa AB

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan --

U.S. Embassy representatives toured Misawa Air Base, Oct. 13, 2017, in order to survey the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness and role within the Indo-Asia-Pacific region



“I was impressed by their capabilities,” said Rachel Brunette-Chen, the principal officer of the U.S. Consulate in Sapporo, Japan. “The aircraft viewing itself was a good opportunity for me to understand a little bit more about what the wing is capable of.”



During the tour, Col. R. Scott Jobe, the 35th FW commander, and Misawa Airmen, to include Japanese Air Self-Defense representatives, briefed the base's mission and assets to Brunette-Chen and Heather Wallach, a political-military affairs officer for the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. Both representatives noted the strong relationship Misawa AB has with the local community.



“I pay attention to the relationship military installations have with the local communities all across Japan,” said Wallach. “Misawa has a great representation for its community relationship and maybe one of the best in Japan.”



Wallach expressed she and Brunette-Chen accomplished a lot during their visit to Misawa AB and plans to iterate various community engagement aspects showcased by the 35th FW to other bases across Japan.



“I think it’s a wonderful place,” Brunette-Chen said. “I really appreciated the chance to come here and be able to see everything up-front and in person.”

