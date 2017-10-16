SMA Dailey pays a visit to Army’s 1st SFAB

FORT BENNNING, Ga. – Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey visited Soldiers of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Benning, Ga., Oct. 16.



Security Force Assistance Brigades are specialized units whose core mission is to conduct advise-and-assist operations with allied and partner nations. Soldiers in SFABs are highly trained, and are among the top tactical leaders in the Army.



Dailey spoke with command teams throughout the brigade to ensure SFABs are receiving the best, most advanced military equipment available and identify any issues with gaining more interest from Soldiers.



“I’m here to talk to leaders and get really down to earth truth of the things they need,” said Dailey. “From an equipping, manning and training perspective.”



SFABs are all-volunteer formations selected based on qualifications and experience, along the lines of Special Operations forces has long been a vision of both the SMA and Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley.



“This is the number one priority for the Army’s CSA,” said Dailey.



The mission set isn’t anything new to the Army and strategic advisory missions are here to stay The SFAB improves up on the Army's ad-hoc solutions, which relied heavily on conventionally-organized Brigade Combat Teams for the last 15 years.



Dailey spent the afternoon with Soldiers and leaders of the Army’s first SFAB. The Army has announced the fielding of five additional security force assistance brigades to meet the demands of the enduring advise and assist task.



The 1st SFAB was activated in August and hit the ground running in preparation to be ready when call upon by a combatant commander.



“This is an organization that has full support from the leadership of the Department of the Army,” said Dailey. “They are going to be trained, equipped and ready to perform its mission.”



Dailey stressed the importance of manning efforts to fill the SFABs and spoke on the necessary support from leaders throughout the conventional Army to recruit highly qualified Soldiers from their ranks to volunteer for an opportunity to serve in a one-of-a-kind unit.



“If it’s the right opportunity for the right person at the right time, you need to encourage them,” Dailey said.



The 15th SMA assured senior leaders that promotions will not be hindered for volunteering.



“We will absolutely take care of you all,” Dailey said. “I can promise you that.”



The Department of the Army announced a multitude of incentives for Soldiers interested in joining the SFAB to include special pay, accelerated promotion opportunities and the best, most advanced military equipment available.



“Don’t listen to some of the perceptions floating around about the advisor mission,” said Dailey. “If you really want to know, talk to some of the leaders and Soldiers that are in the organization now. I encourage you to reach out to your branch managers for more information on the opportunity to serve in this type of organization.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2017 Date Posted: 10.23.2017 16:36 Story ID: 252695 Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US Hometown: FORT MEADE, MD, US Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMA Dailey pays a visit to Army’s 1st SFAB, by SSG Sierra A. Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.