Exchange Helps Military Children Build Their Holiday Wish Lists with 2017 Toyland Toy Book

DALLAS – Service members and their families can take the guesswork out of choosing holiday gifts for their children with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 2017 Toyland toy book, which features a special assortment of toys tested by military children.



Available now at select continental United States Exchange stores and Nov. 3 at overseas locations, the Toyland toy book is stocked with more than 350 of the hottest holiday toys and electronics for boys and girls of all ages. Toys tested by military children are identifiable by the Military Brat-Approved logo.



In-demand holiday toys featured in the Toyland toy book include:



• Nerf Modulus Regulator ($49.95, reg. $59.95)

• My Little Pony The Movie: Rarity glitter designs ($13.95, reg. $19.95)

• Hatchimals Colleggtables ($54.95, reg. $59.95)

• furReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger ($99.95, reg. $129.95)

• PlaySkool Star Wars Galactic Heroes playset ($69.95, reg. $79.95)

• Pie Face Sky High board game ($14.95, reg. $24.95)



“The Exchange wants to make holiday shopping easy for Soldiers, Airmen and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “We go to the experts—the kids themselves—to figure out what toys military brats desire most, easing the burden on parents looking for the perfect gifts for the holiday season.”



Military children identified Military Brat-Approved toys this summer during a special play-test event for military children age 6-12 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. Nearly 100 participants helped pick this year’s Military-Brat Approved toys.



The Exchange is also offering fee-free layaway through Dec. 24 to help parents keep their military brats’ gifts hidden from prying eyes. For information on fee-free layaway, contact your local Exchange’s customer service desk.



Shoppers can also visit shopmyexchange.com to browse the season’s hottest toys. Online purchases of $49 ship for free when paying with a MILITARY STAR® card.



