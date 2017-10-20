J.J. Pollock Sharp Award recipients recognized

The Team Shaw Chief’s Group hosted a J.J. Pollock Sharp Award Recognition Luncheon to recognize second and third quarter J.J. Pollock Sharp Awards recipients, Oct. 19.



During the luncheon, attendees celebrated Team Shaw junior enlisted Airmen for the performance, attitude and appearance that led to their selection by the Team Shaw Chief’s Group selection committees.



“We also look for any sort of indicators where they’re doing above and beyond at their everyday jobs,” said Chief Master Sgt. Alton Robinson, Team Shaw Chief’s Group president.



Exceeding expectations includes volunteering, leading events and pursuing educational opportunities.



This recognition also showed Airmen their work is appreciated.



“I am very honored and humbled (to be selected),” said Senior Airman Carolyn Mates, J.J. Pollock Sharp Award recipient. “The fact that somebody noticed me and all the hard work I’ve been doing lately, it means a lot. This (award) is a great idea because it gives Airmen a chance to shine in each aspect of their jobs around the base. … It encompasses everybody and gives them a chance to be recognized for their hard work.”



The award winners were as follows:



Airman 1st Class Austin Aitken, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Airman 1st Class Austin Bladow, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Airman 1st Class Kristina Kalahar, 51st Intelligence Squadron



Airman 1st Class Garreth Kelsey, 20th LRS



Senior Airman Carolyn Mates, U.S. Air Force Central Command



Senior Airman Brendan Milligan, 20th Operations Support Squadron



Airman 1st Class Alexander Pechacek, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron



Senior Airman Thao Phan, formerly assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron



Airman 1st Class Andrew Setrin, 20th CMS



Staff Sgt. Chelsea Smith, AFCENT



Senior Airman Kelsey Tucker, 20th Fighter Wing



Airman 1st Class Miah Vasquez, 20th LRS

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2017 Date Posted: 10.23.2017 13:45 Story ID: 252679 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, J.J. Pollock Sharp Award recipients recognized, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.