J.J. Pollock Sharp Award recipients recognized

The Team Shaw Chief’s Group hosted a J.J. Pollock Sharp Award Recognition Luncheon to recognize second and third quarter J.J. Pollock Sharp Awards recipients, Oct. 19.
During the luncheon, attendees celebrated Team Shaw junior enlisted Airmen for the performance, attitude and appearance that led to their selection by the Team Shaw Chief’s Group selection committees.
“We also look for any sort of indicators where they’re doing above and beyond at their everyday jobs,” said Chief Master Sgt. Alton Robinson, Team Shaw Chief’s Group president.
Exceeding expectations includes volunteering, leading events and pursuing educational opportunities.
This recognition also showed Airmen their work is appreciated.
“I am very honored and humbled (to be selected),” said Senior Airman Carolyn Mates, J.J. Pollock Sharp Award recipient. “The fact that somebody noticed me and all the hard work I’ve been doing lately, it means a lot. This (award) is a great idea because it gives Airmen a chance to shine in each aspect of their jobs around the base. … It encompasses everybody and gives them a chance to be recognized for their hard work.”
The award winners were as follows:
Airman 1st Class Austin Aitken, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Airman 1st Class Austin Bladow, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman 1st Class Kristina Kalahar, 51st Intelligence Squadron
Airman 1st Class Garreth Kelsey, 20th LRS
Senior Airman Carolyn Mates, U.S. Air Force Central Command
Senior Airman Brendan Milligan, 20th Operations Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Alexander Pechacek, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Thao Phan, formerly assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron
Airman 1st Class Andrew Setrin, 20th CMS
Staff Sgt. Chelsea Smith, AFCENT
Senior Airman Kelsey Tucker, 20th Fighter Wing
Airman 1st Class Miah Vasquez, 20th LRS
