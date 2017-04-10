NMOTC CO inspects local JROTC students

(CENTURY, Fla. – Oct. 4, 2017) – Capt. Mark Goto, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) was recently invited to a uniform inspection of Northview High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets in Century, Florida on Oct. 4.

Capt. Mark Goto, along with his executive officer, Capt. Carolyn Rice, and senior enlisted leader, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Timothy Perkett, participated in the inspection, designed to help prepare cadets for their future in the military.

The command triad was invited by retired Navy Capt. Charlie Code, Senior Naval Science Instructor for the JROTC program at Northview High School (NHS).

“A lot of hard work went into preparing for today,” said Code.

JROTC cadets stood in formation as the NMOTC triad entered the NHS gym. They stood quietly while waiting for inspection. After a quick introduction, Goto began the inspection while giving advice and getting to know the cadets.

“You guys have all the potential in the world,” said Goto. “Dream big, and help others along the way.”

Following the inspection and drill performance, the NMOTC triad met with top cadets of the program for a special lunch and discussion about military experiences.

“I have supreme confidence that with your enthusiasm and your drive, you’re going to take care of this country, which will soon be yours to lead,” said Goto.

The NMOTC triad expressed their gratitude for the invitation and opportunity before departing back to the office, but left feeling very confident about the NHS Navy JROTC cadets’ future.

“They are very squared away, and I don’t care what anyone says about the youth of our nation,” said Goto. “When I see this, that makes me happy.”

NMOTC and its detachments are part of the Navy Medicine team, a global health care network of Navy medical professionals around the world who provide high-quality health care to more than one million eligible beneficiaries. Navy Medicine personnel deploy with Sailors and Marines worldwide, providing critical mission support aboard ships, in the air, under the sea, and on the battlefield.

