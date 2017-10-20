Connecting Airmen, resources

This week’s flashback Friday focuses on connecting Airmen and their family members with occupational and educational resources.



The 20th Force Support Squadron held a job and education fair at the Carolina Skies Club and Conference Center at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Oct. 27, 2016. Representatives from 54 local schools and business provided attendees with information about a variety of topics including tuition rates and hiring processes.



The 20th FSS is scheduled to host a Team Shaw Job Fair at Carolina Skies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 26, 2017. For more information, contact the 20th FSS Airman and Family Readiness Center at 803-895-1253.

