(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Connecting Airmen, resources

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week’s flashback Friday focuses on connecting Airmen and their family members with occupational and educational resources.

    The 20th Force Support Squadron held a job and education fair at the Carolina Skies Club and Conference Center at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Oct. 27, 2016. Representatives from 54 local schools and business provided attendees with information about a variety of topics including tuition rates and hiring processes.

    The 20th FSS is scheduled to host a Team Shaw Job Fair at Carolina Skies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 26, 2017. For more information, contact the 20th FSS Airman and Family Readiness Center at 803-895-1253.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.20.2017 16:43
    Story ID: 252507
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecting Airmen, resources, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    family
    Education
    Team Shaw
    20th Force Support Squadron
    Flashback Friday

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT