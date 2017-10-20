Colo. National Guard deploys civil engineers to Puerto Rico

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Colorado National Guard will deploy members of the 140th Wing’s 240th Civil Engineer Flight from Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, to Puerto Rico today to help civil authorities save lives, relieve suffering and protect property and infrastructure in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
The three civil engineers will augment Joint Task Force – Puerto Rico during the next two weeks.
“These Air National Guard Airmen will add their civil engineering expertise to an already robust storm response effort," said the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh. “They will help protect property and infrastructure in Puerto Rico.”
The Colorado National Guard stands ready for follow-on requests, while continuing to protect our communities, state and nation and to support worldwide contingency operations.
