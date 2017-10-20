(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Colo. National Guard deploys civil engineers to Puerto Rico

    Colo. National Guard deploys civil engineers to Puerto Rico

    Courtesy Photo | A member of the 240th Civil Engineer Flight, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard,...... read more read more

    CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Colorado National Guard

    CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Colorado National Guard will deploy members of the 140th Wing’s 240th Civil Engineer Flight from Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, to Puerto Rico today to help civil authorities save lives, relieve suffering and protect property and infrastructure in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

    The three civil engineers will augment Joint Task Force – Puerto Rico during the next two weeks.

    “These Air National Guard Airmen will add their civil engineering expertise to an already robust storm response effort," said the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh. “They will help protect property and infrastructure in Puerto Rico.”

    The Colorado National Guard stands ready for follow-on requests, while continuing to protect our communities, state and nation and to support worldwide contingency operations.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.20.2017 16:28
    Story ID: 252498
    Location: CENTENNIAL, CO, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colo. National Guard deploys civil engineers to Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CONG
    military
    #Colorado
    National Guard
    CONG1860
    #StateofCO
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #Since1860

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT