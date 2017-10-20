FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Colo. National Guard conducts change of command for Assistant Adjutant General, Army and Land Component Commander



CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh will oversee the transfer of the Colorado National Guard colors to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura L. Clellan from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Donald P. Laucirica at a change of command ceremony at Founder’s Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, at 12:30 p.m.



Immediately following in a separate ceremony, U.S. Army Col. Robert B. Davis will assume duties as the Land Component Commander, Colorado Army National Guard, from Clellan.



Loh appointed Clellan and Davis to AAG-A and LCC from their positions as LCC and Commander, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, respectively.



"As I transition from Land Component Commander, it has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the Soldiers of the Colorado Army National Guard in this role and I look forward to my new role as Assistant Adjutant General, Army.” Clellan said. “Our number one focus continues to be readiness and I am committed to ensuring our Soldiers and their families are always ready for state and federal missions."



Regarding his appointment to LCC, Davis said “First and foremost, I’d like to thank Maj Gen Loh, and the Colorado Army National Guard leadership for placing their trust and confidence in me to serve as the Colorado Army National Guard LCC. I am truly humbled by this opportunity.”



Laucirica served as the CONG AAG, Army since May 2016. He will retire after 32 years of military service following the change of command.



Laucirica commissioned in 1985 through the Reserve Officers Training Corps program at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City. After commissioning, he served in various assignments in the Utah Army National Guard, Active Duty U.S. Army and then transferred to the COARNG in January 1998, where he served in a variety of assignments including as LCC, Commander for Special Operations Detachment – Korea, and Commander, 117th Space Support Battalion.



Laucirica’s legacy of improving recruiting, retention and readiness in the COARNG resulted in the National Guard Bureau designating Colorado as a “growth state.” His leadership as deputy National Guard Commander to Joint Task Force – Centennial during the CONG’s record-setting response to widespread fires and floods in Colorado in 2013 helped save lives, reduce suffering, and protect property and critical infrastructure.



Clellan is a 1989 graduate of Rio Grande College in Ohio where she received her commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps. Upon commissioning, she served three years on Active Duty with deployments to Operation JTF-Bravo in Honduras, Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and a deployment to Panama. After serving three years in the Inactive Ready Reserves, she joined the Army Reserves in 1997, then transferred to the COARNG in 1998. Her service in the CONG included commands while deployed to Operation Joint Forge in Hungary and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. She has served as the COARNG’s Land Component Commander since Sept. 2014.



In her civilian career, Clellan is the Chief for Leadership and Employee Development at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Lakewood, Colorado.



Davis is a 1992 graduate of Norwich University, Northfield, Vt., where he commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps. He entered service in 1992 with the Rhode Island National Guard as a field artillery officer. In 1995 he transferred to the COARNG. Through the remainder of his service to Colorado, he served with the 169th Field Artillery Brigade in a number of assignments culminating with his most recent assignment as Commander of that brigade. He also deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and, recently, in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.



In his civilian career, Davis is an Operations and Customer Success Executive for the Tendril computer software company in Boulder, Colorado.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that emphasizes the continuity of leadership and unit identity despite changes in individual authority. With the transfer of colors goes the transfer of responsibility.



The custom of acknowledging a change in command, in a formal ceremony, is rooted in military history as early as Roman times. At that time, organizational flags, standards and guidons had color arrangements and symbols particular to units. Historically, the flag or colors of a unit served as the point around which the Soldiers of the organization rallied as they moved forward into battle. The colors have traditionally been at the side of the commander and were carried forward even when the commander fell in combat.



