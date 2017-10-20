(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Past and present meet at Bloody Hundredth reunion

    100th Air Refueling Wing supports 100th Bomb Group reunion

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. David Dobrydney 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing based at RAF Mildenhall, England, are honoring their World War II heritage by participating in a special reunion at Washington Dulles International Airport.

    The 100th Bomb Group Foundation is hosting a reunion for members of the original 100th Bombardment Group, which flew missions out of England during the war.

    Col. Christopher Amrhein, 100th ARW commander, said the reunion takes place in a banner year as 2017 marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, the 75th anniversary of the 100th Bomb Group and the 25th anniversary of the 100th ARW.

    "We are getting as much out of this weekend as those we are here to honor," Amrhein said. "Our aim is to show that their legacy carries on in the excellence of what we do."

    To kick off the weekend, the Airmen brought their squadron's flagship KC-135 Stratotanker for display next to an original B-17 Flying Fortress, decorated as the "Memphis Belle." Both aircraft wear the 100th Bombardment Group's "Square D" insignia on the tail.

    Among the veterans who came out to view the aircraft were Dewey Christopher and his son Gary. During World War II, Dewey was a crew chief who maintained B-17s for the 100th Bombardment Group. He later maintained Boeing 707s as a civilian, the aircraft which was the basis for the KC-135.

    "I always thought it was the prettiest airplane flying," said Dewey as he gazed at the Stratotanker.

    From the start of its combat assignment in 1943, the 100th Bombardment Group quickly earned the name of “The Bloody Hundredth,” as it endured heavy losses during daylight bombing raids over Europe. Frequently, only one or two aircraft would return out of formations of 13 or 15.

    Gary, who serves on the foundation's board of directors, said today the 100th Bomb Group Foundation strives to be a key source of information for researchers and family members. He added that their work covers not just the 100th, but the air war in the European theater as a whole.

    "[It's] probably the most active organization of its kind in the United States," Gary said. "There are so many connections we've made over the years."

    In addition to the static display, the reunion will include historical symposiums and a reenactment of a wartime flight briefing.

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, and provides the critical air refueling "bridge" that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment's notice.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.20.2017 05:52
    Story ID: 252394
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Past and present meet at Bloody Hundredth reunion, by TSgt David Dobrydney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    heritage
    USAFE
    UK
    europe
    England
    KC-135
    air refueling
    RAF Mildenhall
    veterans
    history
    WWII
    world war II
    european theater
    B-17
    Memphis Belle
    100 ARW
    Bloody Hundredth

