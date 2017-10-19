(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MAWTS-1 stages NEO aboard Combat Center

    MAWTS-1 stages NEO aboard Combat Center

    Courtesy Photo | A MV-22 Osprey prepares to take off at Torrey Gray Field aboard the Marine Corps Air...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, conducted a non-combatant evacuation operation aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2017, as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course 1-18.
    The NEO exercise simulates real-life scenarios where non-combatants are evacuated from a potentially hostile area. In this case, several MV-22 Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions took part in landing in areas aboard the Combat Center, including Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field and De Valle Track and Field, which were staging areas for role-players acting as non-combatants to be evacuated.
    “Our main landing zones at Gray Field and down at the track are being used as a pretend consulate,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Dank, air traffic control chief, MAWTS-1. “The operation consists of the rapid deployment of forces to secure vital areas and effectively evacuate civilians from hostile areas.”
    The NEO has been a crucial part of WTI for years now. The exercise falls under the guidance of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, which provides plenty of training areas for MAWTS-1 to conduct different training scenarios aboard the Combat Center.
    “MAWTS-1 and the Combat Center have a great relationship, and that relationship definitely helps contribute to making the training effective,” Dank said. “This is one of my favorite exercises.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2017
    Date Posted: 10.19.2017 16:23
    Story ID: 252357
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAWTS-1 stages NEO aboard Combat Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    MCAGCC
    Non-combatant evacuation operation
    Twentynine Palms
    MAWTS-1
    NEO

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT