    187th Fighter Wing Deploys to Southwest Asia

    187th Fighter Wing Deploys to Southwest Asia

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jared Rand | 187th Fighter Wing Airmen prepare to depart for a deployment in Southwest Asia October...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jared Rand 

    187th Fighter Wing

    Several hundred Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve October 18, 2017 from Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base, Montgomery, Ala.

    The Airmen are part of a deployment package from the wing that includes F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 100th Fighter Squadron, pilots, maintainers, and support personnel.

    “This is what we train for every day,” said Col. Randy Efferson, 187th Fighter Wing commander. “We look forward to supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and proudly representing Alabama and our Tuskegee heritage. The importance of air superiority in any conflict cannot be overstated and it is our citizenry at home that makes it possible. We thank our community and civilian leadership for their awesome support.”

    The last major deployment including the wing’s aircraft was to Afghanistan in 2014.

    Air National Guard
    187th Fighter Wing
    Inherent Resolve

