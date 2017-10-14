PIKE COUNTY RESIDENT PROMOTED TO MAJOR GENERAL

Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. – Andrew P. Schafer Jr., Delaware Township, Pike County Pa., was officially promoted to the rank of Major General on June 22 and ceremoniously promoted on Oct. 14 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.



Maj. Gen. Schafer serves as the 28th Infantry Division commander in Harrisburg Pa. The 28th consists of 14,000 Soldiers, four major subordinate commands and 23 battalions, stationed in over 100 communities in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. It is equipped with over 5,500 tracked and wheeled vehicles and over 60 attack, utility, and cargo rotary wing aircraft. It is the Army’s oldest division and one of the largest, most deployed National Guard divisions.



“Andy Schafer has the experience of operations in combat and support to civilian authorities here at home,” said Pennsylvania Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli. “We are fortunate to have him lead the 28th Division as it takes on these missions in the future.”



Maj. Gen. Schafer was commissioned in 1983 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program, Fort Bragg, N.C. He was assigned to several company commander positions and various staff officer positions within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Schafer assumed command of the 3rd Battalion, 103rd Armor and deployed to central Europe as part of Task Force Keystone for force protection in Europe after the 9/11 attacks.



He also served as chief of logistics with the 28th Division and participated in Operation Bright Star, a multi-national exercise in Egypt. He served as the deputy commander of both the 55th Armor Brigade and the 56th Stryker Brigade. He was mobilized in 2008 to Iraq in Support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 56th Stryker Brigade. Following the deployment, he assumed command of 56th Stryker Brigade and was later selected as Assistant Division Commander, 28th Infantry Division. Schafer participated in the Joint Task Force - World Meeting of Families and Papal visit in Philadelphia as the deputy commander of reserve forces and the commander of both reserve and active forces during the Democratic National Convention.



“It is truly an honor to command this historic division,” said Schafer. “I admire the hard work of the young Soldiers who serve in its ranks. They do an excellent job at both the state and federal mission of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.”

