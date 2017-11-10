Malmstrom to open new resilience center

Courtesy Photo | After months of coordination and labor, a new base resilience center for all Airmen,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | After months of coordination and labor, a new base resilience center for all Airmen, families and federal employees is slated to open Dec. 1. The resilience center at Building 1145 will be open to anyone over the age of 18 and will consist of massage chairs, relaxation rooms, free Wi-Fi, video game systems, books, a conference room for private organizations, classroom training space, indoor golf, coffee, counselors on request and more. (Courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

After months of coordination and labor, a new base resilience center for all Airmen, families and federal employees is slated to open Dec. 1.



The resilience center, located at Building 1145, will be open to anyone over the age of 18 and will consist of massage chairs, relaxation rooms, free Wi-Fi, video game systems, books, a conference room for private organizations, classroom training space, indoor golf, coffee, counselors on request and more.



The center is scheduled to be open during duty hours, however, extended hours may be added in the future.



“There is no secret agenda or mission,” said Lori Muzzana, 341st Missile Wing community support coordinator. “The resilience center is going to be ran by Airmen, for everyone. We want them to enjoy their time here, to take care of each other and hang out with their Air Force family.”



According to 1st Lt. Kristin Geisz, 341 MW assistant community support coordinator, the resilience center will help build on the Comprehensive Airman Fitness lifestyle and be centrally housed in a location near multiple integrated delivery system agencies such as the youth center, chapel, legal office and sexual assault response coordinator.



“We will be at the center to also help guide Airmen if they are in need,” said Geisz. “We want it to be a place for ‘big A’ Airmen to reenergize and refresh their physical, social, mental and spiritual fitness.”



With the renovations and setup coming to a finish, the center is still without a name. To solve that, a naming contest is being held through Oct. 20.



Drop boxes are located at the fitness center and in the Exchange food court area where Airmen can leave their submissions to name the center. Additionally, individuals can email their suggestions to 341MW.CVB@us.af.mil.



For more information, contact Muzzana or Geisz at 731-3481.