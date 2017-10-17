Meet the new MXG commander

Sitting on Col. David Miller’s desk is a book titled “Grace for the Moment.” According to Miller, this book has sat on every desk he has worked at since 2008. He likes to start his mornings over a cup of coffee and reading a story out of the book.



He said this gives him the chance to read a little, think about what it means and contemplate how it affects his life, and how diversity makes us stronger.



After arriving as a first lieutenant and serving most of his time here previously as a captain from 2002-2004, Miller is back at Malmstrom, proudly serving as the 341st Maintenance Group commander.



“This is my second time at Malmstrom and my family and I are very excited to be home,” Miller said. “Having the opportunity to be a part of the wing leadership team at Wing One is a great honor.”



Miller comes from a lineage of military service. His great grandfather served his entire career in the Navy, one of his grandfathers commissioned into the Air Force shortly after the Air Force was born, another grandfather flew B-26 Marauders during World War II and his father was a B-52 navigator.



“We have roots all over the United States and we have been assigned all over the world,” Miller said. “There’s something to be said for ‘home is wherever the Air Force sends you’ and I used to repeat that adage until I served at Balad Air Base, Iraq. It was there, the long time away from my family that I realized home is where my family is.”



Miller commissioned into the Air Force in 1998, and said he joined to answer a calling to something larger than himself.



“I always felt the call to serve,” Miller said. “I grew up in the lifestyle of service to my country and changing jobs and moving around periodically. It was something I always felt was my calling and something I knew I wanted to do.”



The list of places Miller has been stationed includes Fort Riley, Kansas; Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi; F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming; the Pentagon; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Balad AB, Iraq; Maxwell AFB, Alabama; Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii; and Malmstrom.



This has allowed Miller to be a part of Air Combat Command, Air Force Space Command, Pacific Air Forces, Air Education and Training Command, Air Forces Central Command, United States Pacific Command, the Air Staff, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Air Force Global Strike Command.



Assuming the role as commander of the maintenance group, Miller said he has goals he wants to pursue while he is a part of the team.



“I want to build a foundation for my units to thrive,” Miller said. “I want to ensure my squadron commanders have the resources, time, technical data and training they need for their incredible Airmen to succeed.”



During his time off, Miller said he likes to spend time with his wife Leigh Ann who he has been married to for 19 years, his 14-year-old son Matthew and their newly rescued German shepherd.



“I’ve never been too much of a fisherman or a hunter but I do like being in the outdoors,” Miller said. “We like to hike and take road trips, and I like to golf.”



However, he said he isn’t very fond of winter sports.



“I love golfing and I love hiking, but my idea of winter sports is probably hot tubbing,” Miller said.



Miller said he will fight for Airmen throughout his entire tenure to ensure continued success and to carry on the legacy of the leaders who have served.



“I’m a family man, I’m a Christian and I’m an officer in this incredible Air Force,” Miller said. “Many times my family has been asked to sacrifice so that we as a family can serve our country, and I want people to know there is nothing we wouldn’t do as a team for our group, for this wing and for this Air Force.”

