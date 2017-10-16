Navy Motorcycle Safety Representative (MSR) Training Starts Soon

Motorcycle mishaps have spiked this year. One step the Naval Safety Center has implemented is a training session for command MSRs. Those individuals are the contact points for program managers, and they are the people who work with riders on a regular basis. The training aims to provide them with information on policy, training, mishap stats, and ways to help prevent/reduce mishaps. This training will enhance MSR's understanding of the program and will allow them to work more closely and effectively with riders. Collectively, all riders will see some of the things that will help to reduce mishaps.

