(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Motorcycle Safety Representative (MSR) Training Starts Soon

    NORFOLK (NAVAL STATION), VA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2017

    Story by Danny Steber 

    Naval Safety Center

    Motorcycle mishaps have spiked this year. One step the Naval Safety Center has implemented is a training session for command MSRs. Those individuals are the contact points for program managers, and they are the people who work with riders on a regular basis. The training aims to provide them with information on policy, training, mishap stats, and ways to help prevent/reduce mishaps. This training will enhance MSR's understanding of the program and will allow them to work more closely and effectively with riders. Collectively, all riders will see some of the things that will help to reduce mishaps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2017
    Date Posted: 10.16.2017 16:06
    Story ID: 251866
    Location: NORFOLK (NAVAL STATION), VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Motorcycle Safety Representative (MSR) Training Starts Soon, by Danny Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    prevention
    motorcycle
    sport bike
    cruiser
    training
    Harley
    MSR
    mishap
    sportbike
    avoidance
    safety representative

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT