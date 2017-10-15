(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    145th Airlift Wing Welcomes First Female Command Chief, Susan Dietz

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    10/15/2017 – CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 145th Airlift Wing celebrates U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Susan Dietz, as she assumes her role of the first female command chief for the wing during an Assumption of Authority ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Oct. 14, 2017. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Michael “Troy” Gerock, wing commander for the 145th Airlift Wing.

    “This is an important position, it’s important that we get the right person in here,” stated Col. Gerock while delivering a speech prior to Chief Master Sgt. Dietz’s assumption of authority. “It is a huge responsibility; ladies and gentlemen, she is well prepared for this job.”

    As the command chief for the wing, she will be responsible as the key enlisted advisor and advocate for operational effectiveness, and organizations training and equipment for all the Airmen within the wing.

    “This is quite an honor; my heart has always been with this wing, with the Airmen of this wing,” said Chief Master Sgt. Dietz following a non-commissioned officer sword ceremony signifying her assumption of authority over the 145th Airlift Wing. The sword is etched with the names of the members that have taken on the responsibility of wing command chief prior to her.

    “I really am thankful to have the opportunity to lead this wing, the Airmen of this wing, and I appreciate Col. Gerock’s confidence that it’s going to go well,” said Dietz, as she thanked all her mentors and family that attended with a warm smile and hug.

    Chief Master Sgt. Dietz assumes authority during a transitional time in the wing as our mission changes with the exiting of C-130 Hercules aircraft by December of 2017 to the entrance of C-17 Globemaster III aircraft by April of 2018. This endeavor will mean retaining and training individuals throughout the wing, more specifically pilots and maintenance personnel. It will also mean more base construction as new buildings, a flight simulator, and hangar will be built to accommodate the aircraft, aircrew, and mission.

    “We do have a big endeavor in front of us, this conversion can be easy or hard right? We’re going to do our best to make it as easy as we can,” assured Chief Master Sgt. Dietz, to which she received a standing ovation in a room full to the brim with family, friends, mentors, and Airmen. A true testament to the reach and confidence she has already established, with nearly forty years of dedicated service, in the U.S. Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2017
    Date Posted: 10.15.2017 16:36
    Story ID: 251777
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 46
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Welcomes First Female Command Chief, Susan Dietz, by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Airmen Magazine
    North Carolina National Guard
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    C-130
    N.C.
    MAFFS
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-link
    AFNEWS
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fire Dept. DIMOC
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte news agencies

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT