145th Airlift Wing Welcomes First Female Command Chief, Susan Dietz

10/15/2017 – CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 145th Airlift Wing celebrates U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Susan Dietz, as she assumes her role of the first female command chief for the wing during an Assumption of Authority ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Oct. 14, 2017. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Michael “Troy” Gerock, wing commander for the 145th Airlift Wing.



“This is an important position, it’s important that we get the right person in here,” stated Col. Gerock while delivering a speech prior to Chief Master Sgt. Dietz’s assumption of authority. “It is a huge responsibility; ladies and gentlemen, she is well prepared for this job.”



As the command chief for the wing, she will be responsible as the key enlisted advisor and advocate for operational effectiveness, and organizations training and equipment for all the Airmen within the wing.



“This is quite an honor; my heart has always been with this wing, with the Airmen of this wing,” said Chief Master Sgt. Dietz following a non-commissioned officer sword ceremony signifying her assumption of authority over the 145th Airlift Wing. The sword is etched with the names of the members that have taken on the responsibility of wing command chief prior to her.



“I really am thankful to have the opportunity to lead this wing, the Airmen of this wing, and I appreciate Col. Gerock’s confidence that it’s going to go well,” said Dietz, as she thanked all her mentors and family that attended with a warm smile and hug.



Chief Master Sgt. Dietz assumes authority during a transitional time in the wing as our mission changes with the exiting of C-130 Hercules aircraft by December of 2017 to the entrance of C-17 Globemaster III aircraft by April of 2018. This endeavor will mean retaining and training individuals throughout the wing, more specifically pilots and maintenance personnel. It will also mean more base construction as new buildings, a flight simulator, and hangar will be built to accommodate the aircraft, aircrew, and mission.



“We do have a big endeavor in front of us, this conversion can be easy or hard right? We’re going to do our best to make it as easy as we can,” assured Chief Master Sgt. Dietz, to which she received a standing ovation in a room full to the brim with family, friends, mentors, and Airmen. A true testament to the reach and confidence she has already established, with nearly forty years of dedicated service, in the U.S. Air Force.

