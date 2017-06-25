Service Before Self = Mission Success!

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES 06.25.2017 Courtesy Story 127th Wing

The crew chief could choose to recover the jet and “chalk-and-walk,” leaving it for the next person to take care of. The finance technician could choose to complete the minimum by simply certifying the order, but is either choice an example of the right thing to do? Each person can argue that they did what they were tasked to do, but is that putting the customer first? Is it choosing to live the Air Force value of “Service Before Self?” We are setting our customers up for failure by doing the minimum, which in turn means possible mission failure.



We have also all seen what doing the bare minimum can lead to: a maintenance non-delivery (MND) for Tuesday morning’s flying schedule, or an individual’s pay or health insurance lapsing. Both of those outcomes could have lasting ramifications and are a big deal. Lost sorties mean a pilot will lose required flight hours, hurting their qualification. Unqualified pilots could lead to a drop in SORTS reporting for the flying unit, as well as a loss of funding to the Wing. An individual who has a lapse in their pay and healthcare benefits may have an emergency situation during that timeframe, although repairable, causes undue stress for that person. Although both examples are “worst-case” scenarios, we need to consider how important our jobs are and how they affect the Wing’s mission and the lives of our members.



We’ve heard from the Secretary of the Air Force down the chain-of-command say, “One team: One fight,” or, “all of our jobs make the mission happen.” It is true that we all make the mission happen!

The next time you have the chance to go the extra mile and put “Service Before Self,” please do so. The choice will not only provide better care for your fellow Wing Airmen, it will ensure mission success allow us to live up to our Wing motto, “We Stand Ready!”