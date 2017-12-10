Not Forgotten

Photo By Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Rene Pereira, pastor of Emanuel Baptist Church, talks to a hurricane survivor about...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Rene Pereira, pastor of Emanuel Baptist Church, talks to a hurricane survivor about the food and water he’s giving out at his church in Playita Cortada, Puerto Rico, October 12. While significant progress is being made in the response to Hurricane Maria, recovery for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be long and frustrating and will require the help of the whole community. As access to ports, airfields, and roads continue to open; more resources will flow into hard hit areas. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Michael Eaddy) see less | View Image Page

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Two Puerto Rican Soldiers come together to give hope by recognizing the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.



Capt. Jason Mercado and Sgt. 1st Class Julio Velazquez, filled with national identity and pride, the two work hard in the office and in their off time to provide aid. Both have family living here, in Puerto Rico, but they’re delivering supplies daily to people who live in the isolated areas that they consider their “extended family.”



They determine their next delivery location by talking to people in the community, family, old friends, or by looking for locations that are not accessible due to poor road conditions and are often overlooked by the agencies supplying aid in Puerto Rico.



Using all their resources, the two men often get to their locations by foot, an off-road vehicle or by helicopter.



The two delivered water and other items to Emanuel Baptist Church in rural Playita Cortada, Puerto Rico, October 12, to be issued throughout the local area.



“As a Puerto Rican, those isolated areas are key,” said Mercado. “We’re trying to alleviate suffering on our mission here, support FEMA, and the Puerto Rican people.”



The two men have been working together for only a short period of time. It’s their heritage and love for Puerto Rico that inspires them to do the extra work, in their free time, and provide the need in the areas that are hardest to get to.



“We’re going out to the places that are not receiving support or have not been able to receive support because of road conditions,” said Velazquez. “And they’re who we’re trying to help.”



The citizens of Playita Cortada express their gratitude to Mercado and Velazquez for showing up and giving help.



“You guys are the first people we’ve seen to come help since the storm,” said a Hurricane Maria survivor through a translator.



It’s clear to see that this is the reason the two Soldiers, with close ties to the island, reached out to provide help.



“Any help that we can receive we are very grateful for,” said Rene Pereira, pastor of Emanuel Baptist Church. “The Soldiers brought water and that’s what the people are asking for.”



The people of Playita Cortada were not left behind today. They got the water, the food and the care that they needed from two compassionate Soldiers.



“There is a consensus throughout the population here, from the people that I’ve talked to, that we’ve forgotten about them,” said Mercado. “We, as the military, have not forgotten about you; FEMA has not forgotten about you. There are significant challenges with a mission like this; we are working around the clock to support FEMA’s efforts to bring some normality to the situation and we’re fully engaged in that mission.”



U.S. Army North leadership has been supportive of Mercado and Velazquez and their efforts to find the rural areas, which still haven’t received aid, and get them the assistance they need.



Good leadership understands their Soldiers and provides them with the tools they need to support their families or communities, said Mercado.



By going to the isolated areas, the Soldiers’ efforts show the Puerto Rican people that the Army is here for them and is a big part in the overall impact of U.S. Army North in Puerto Rico.