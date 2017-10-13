Colo. National Guard deploys mobile kitchen to aid Hurricane Maria response in Puerto Rico

Photo By Sgt. Ray Casares | Colorado Guardsmen stand in line to receive lunch prepared in the Disaster Relief...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ray Casares | Colorado Guardsmen stand in line to receive lunch prepared in the Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer at Joint Force Headquarters in Centennial, Colo., Jan. 9, 2016. The DRMKT was used in support of the simulated state active duty blizzard emergency response exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Ray Casares/ Released) see less | View Image Page

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Colorado National Guard members are preparing to deploy tomorrow from Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, to Puerto Rico, with a mobile kitchen to help civil authorities save lives and relieve suffering in the wake of Hurricane Maria.



The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will provide a 15-person team and a trailer-based mobile kitchen, capable of feeding up to 1,000 people within 90 minutes.



“This Colorado National Guard capability will greatly assist responders in the aftermath of this disaster," said the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh. “Our Colorado warriors will help provide quality meals to sustain life and build morale.”



The Colorado National Guard stands ready for follow-on requests, while continuing to protect our communities, state and nation and to support worldwide contingency operations.