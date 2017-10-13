(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Colo. National Guard deploys mobile kitchen to aid Hurricane Maria response in Puerto Rico

    Blizzard emergency response exercise

    Photo By Sgt. Ray Casares | Colorado Guardsmen stand in line to receive lunch prepared in the Disaster Relief...... read more read more

    CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Colorado National Guard

    CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Colorado National Guard members are preparing to deploy tomorrow from Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, to Puerto Rico, with a mobile kitchen to help civil authorities save lives and relieve suffering in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

    The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will provide a 15-person team and a trailer-based mobile kitchen, capable of feeding up to 1,000 people within 90 minutes.

    “This Colorado National Guard capability will greatly assist responders in the aftermath of this disaster," said the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh. “Our Colorado warriors will help provide quality meals to sustain life and build morale.”

    The Colorado National Guard stands ready for follow-on requests, while continuing to protect our communities, state and nation and to support worldwide contingency operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2017
    Date Posted: 10.13.2017 12:58
    Story ID: 251628
    Location: CENTENNIAL, CO, US 
    Web Views: 38
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colo. National Guard deploys mobile kitchen to aid Hurricane Maria response in Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CONG
    military
    #Colorado
    National Guard
    mobile kitchen
    CONG1860
    #StateofCO
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #Since1860
    Hurricane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT