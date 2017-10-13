U.S. and Korea navies to conduct joint maritime counter special operations exercise

YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) - Vessels from the United States Navy and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy are scheduled to participate in the Maritime Counter Special Operations exercise (MCSOFEX) Oct. 17-20, in the East and West Seas to promote communications, interoperability, and partnership in the 7th Fleet area of operations.



The exercise will provide a visible and coordinated engagement for the U.S. - ROK alliance. It will also conduct combined joint operations and exercises with ROK Navy, U.S. Seventh Fleet, ROK Air Force, U.S. Pacific Air Forces' 7th Air Force and U.S. Eighth Army for the purpose of continuing the United States' national policy and commitment to the U.S. - ROK alliance and the region.



U.S. Navy units participating in the exercise include USS Stethem (DDG 63), USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and USS Mustin (DDG 89).



The U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Asia-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability and prevent conflict.

